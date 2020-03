Ricki Denise is fed up being asked why her family moves from Tennessee in the United States to the Gambia. She decides to make a YouTube video explaining how and why her parents see themselves as misfits in the United States before embarking on settling down in one of the three African countries: Tanzania, the Gambia and Zimbabwe. But they fell in love with the Gambia after a two weeks visit.

