2 days ago
Gambia Unveils Alleged Coupists
2 days ago
Why Gambia Police Detains Sabally
2 days ago
Gambia Foils Planned Coup
5 days ago
Hamza Explains How Boko Haram Existed
4 weeks ago
An African Legend that built all, but did not build even a House for Himself!
4 weeks ago
𝐒𝐞𝐲𝐟𝐨 𝐁𝐮𝐰𝐚 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐡 – 𝐀 T𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞
4 weeks ago
UK Arson Attack Claims Gambian Lives
4 weeks ago
In Search Of Of My Childhood: An Ode to Bundung

Why Gambia Police Detains Sabally

in News by December 21, 2022

The former Gambian minister turned opposition firebrand has found himself in police net barely a week after he was elected the Campaign Manager of the United Democratic Party. Momodou Sabally succeeded Karafa Sonko at the party’s congress in Jan Jan Bureh.

 

On Wednesday December 21st, police confirmed the arrest and subsequent dettention of Mr. Sabally. His arrest, according to the police, was in connection to a “viral vidoe where he was braggingly talking to a small group of United Democratic Party supporters saying how they will remove President Adama Baroow from power before the local government elections” scheduled early next year.

 

Nor soon had the viral video became public than the government’s confirmation of arresting and detaining some disgruntled soldiers planning to overthrow the democratically elected government of Adama Barrow. Four of alleged coup plotters have since been arrested and detained by the Military Police.

 

The man dubbed the Gambian Pen is being detained at Kairaba Police Station, with the police appealing to the general public “to remain calm and allow the police to do their job without any interference.”

 

Ends

Author:

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this section are the author's own and do not represent the editorial policy of Kairo News. Kairo News will trash any comment that inflames tribal, racial or religious hatred.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: