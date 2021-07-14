Why Gambia Needs Break On Politics

Dear Editor,



I wish to use your widely followed media to extend my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the President and the entire people of the Gambia, on the recent natural disaster that rained havoc and devastated the country, leaving 10 people dead. May Allah swt grant them Jannah, and make the rebuilding easy for us.

Fellow Gambians, the recent windstorm has not only taken ten innocent lives but completely overwhelmed our nation by the ferocity of its

destruction. Our country is inflicted with enormous destruction and inconsolable pain. It is therefore against this background that I deem it necessary to offer my unsolicited advice, calling on his Excellency, President Adama Barrow, Hon Lawyer Ousainou Darboe and all our opposition party Leaders to abandon Politics for the People.

As a mark of empathy and commitment to nation rebuilding, and in the spirit of having all hands on deck, I wish to humbly call for the immediate and complete abandoning of all party politics and political campaigns to allow us to concentrate on rebuilding our nation. I call on President Barrow to not only declare a state of national emergency, but by extension call on the Legislature, the Judiciary and the Executive to agree to slap a complete ban on party politics in the spirit of national unity and collective reconstruction of lives and properties of the Gambian people. Gambians have heard enough from politicians to make their ultimate choice on December 4th. No more politics before the Presidential elections. Enough is enough. We need disaster assessment and relief work but not divisive politicking.

Come On Presdient Barrow, Come On Lawyer Ouseinou Darboe, Mama Kandeh, Halifa Sallah, Ahmad Mai Fatty, Hamad Bah, Come On All. Are we for Party, or for your People? Please let’s be for our people.

Alh Yahya Ceesay

London, UK

