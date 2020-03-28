UKJA’s COVID-19 Measures

Dear Editor,

I am writing to inform you what the UK Jarra Association (UKJA) is doing during this unprecedented time to contribute towards the impacts of Covid-19 towards our members in the UK and Jarra in The Gambia.

The executive held an emergency meeting on Sunday 22/03/2020 where it discussed in detail about Covid-19, it’s rapid expansion globally and impact it will have on our members both in the UK and Jarra. Jarra, as we know is not only based it being a centre of gravity but it’s strategic location in The Gambia.

The charity held consultations with the local authorities (the Area Council and the regional health office) about their plans towards combating the rapid expansion of the virus in Jarra. The Area Council requested some support in the provision extra hand washing stations and public sensitisation, in addition to their efforts. The charity decided to support the Council mainly because they were ahead in the sensitisation process. They, in collaboration with other stakeholders had put in place hand washing units at various points in Jarra and beyond. More information about this can be found on their Facebook Page.

The executive approved GMD25,000 in a response to the Council towards the provision of hand washing units to be distributed in various locations in Jarra. Although vital to the process, the meeting was unable to fund the public sensitisation due to budgetary reasons. UKJA local committee members handed over the units to the Council yesterday (Wednesday 25/03/2020) and assisted with the delivery process to the communities. Kindly see photos attached.

United Kingdom:

On 23rd March 2020, the UK Government issued guidelines and identified that workers should only leave their home when travelling to and from work “but only where this absolutely cannot be done from home”. In effect, this directive was a lock down where only essential workers are permitted to travel to work because their work cannot be done from home and must have some form of identification. Or carryout shopping for food and return back to the home.

Based on the above, the Welfare team has been asked to identify a package of measures to help our UK based members during these unprecedented times. Details will be released to members as soon as they become available.

I thank you for everything you have and continue to do for our charity – your efforts are recognised and very much appreciated.

I am truly honoured and humbled by what you do. If you need any further information, please do not hesitate to contact me directly or the Secretariat.

Sulayman Bah

Secretary General

(+44) 75 0605 2314

