UK Arson Attack Claims Gambian Lives

in News by November 25, 2022

It is with a heavy heart, The Gambia High Commission in London writes to inform the general public of the tragic deaths of a Gambian mother, Mrs Fatou Sheriff Hydara (28yrs), and her two children in Nottingham. It is alleged that the sad event occurred through an arson attack at 3am on Sunday 20th November 2022.

We have since learnt from the police that an investigation into the matter has been opened and we will provide updates as soon as we get them.

It is reported that the Mother and the children were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and taken to Queen’s Medical Centre Hospital. The children aged three and one were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital on Sunday while the mother was critically injured, and rushed to the intensive care unit.

We have sadly further learnt that Mrs Fatou Sheriff Hydara, also passed away on Monday 21st November 2022. We have contacted the bereaved family to extend our condolences. We will also make arrangements to visit the family in due course.

On behalf of the High Commissioner, Her Excellency, Dr Fatou Bensouda, Deputy Head of Mission, Mr Suntou Touray, and staff of the Mission, we pray that Almighty Allah blesses the souls of the deceased and grants them Jannah.

Issued by The Gambia High Commission in the UK

Ends…

