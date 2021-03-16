2 weeks ago
UDP Leader Touts IGP’s Professionalism

March 16, 2021

The leader of the United Democratic Party Lawyer Ousainou Darboe has commended the former Inspector General of Police Mamour Jobe for rendering “great service to the Gambia Police Force, he served for many years as the head of the Police Training School and during the difficult days of the dictatorship he always conducted himself with utmost professionalism, a grateful nation mourns his untimely death.”

 

The UDP leader’s message is contained in a press release pasted below:

 

UDP CONDOLENCE MESSAGE FOR  ALHAJI MAMOUR JOBE THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF THE GAMBIA POLICE FORCE

 

On behalf of the National Executive Committee, the entire United Democratic Party and indeed on my own behalf, we write to express our deepest condolences and sympathies on the sudden passing of Alhaji Mamour Jobe  the Inspector General of the Gambia Police Force – to his immediate family, the  extended family in Ballaghar  and the rest of the nation.

 

IGP Jobe rendered great service to the Gambia Police Force, he served for many years as the head of the Police Training School and during the difficult days of the dictatorship he always conducted himself with utmost professionalism, a grateful nation mourns his untimely death.  

 

We pray that  Almighty Allah the most merciful, the most beneficent may grant his soul al Jannah. This message is  extended to His Excellency, Mr. Adama Barrow,  President of the Republic of the Gambia and indeed to all the members of Cabinet

 

SIGNED

Ousainu ANM Darboe

Secretary General and Party Leader

Ends



