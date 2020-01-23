Turkey-Gambia Relations ‘Excellent’

The Turkish Ambassador to The Gambia, Mr Tolga Bermek has described as “excellent” the relations between Ankara and Banjul, which makes it possible for the Turkish President to select The Gambia among countries to visit next week.

After presenting his Letter of Credence, President Barrow formally welcomed him to The Gambia, describing Turkey as a great partner and friend of The Gambia since he assumed office three years ago.

During the discussions, the President called for more Turkish investments in The Gambia, noting that there are many business opportunities that are yet to be exploited.

Ambassador Bermek in response said, even though the trade volume between the two countries is not at the desired level, he will use the opportunity during his tour of duty to develop the trade volume between the two countries, by bringing more Turkish investors to The Gambia.

Dilating on the high profile visit of President Erdogan to The Gambia, Ambassador Bermek told waiting journalists that the Turkish President’s visit to The Gambia is a good start for him as an ambassador, adding that the visit will be short but efficient, as the President will be accompanied by a huge business delegation.

The expected visit will help facilitate greater exchanges at the highest level and will result in other high level Turkish visits to Banjul in the future.

“We have a good opportunity on the occasion of the visit of our President. It will be the first time of such a visit to The Gambia at the presidential level. I think it will open up new horizons to the relations of both countries,” he said.

Recalling that the Turkish Airlines launched direct flights from Istanbul to Banjul in 2019, the Turkish Ambassador said they would like to increase the flight frequency in the future as business relations develop.

Sanna Camara

Media Officer

Office of The President

Republic of The Gambia

Ends

