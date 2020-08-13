The Africa 35.35 Awards recognize the most remarkable

35 young Africans under 35 years old

www.africakitoko.com/a3535/

The 5th edition of the Africa 35.35 Awards which rewards 35 young personalities under 35 from Africa and the African diaspora who have exceptional achievements in their communities has just launched a call for nominations open until August 31, 2020.

The Association 3535, the initiator of the awards, would like to honor thirty-five talents under the thirty-five years old: start-up bosses, innovators, researchers but also artists, actors in the field literary or business executives, a whole ambitious young guard who represents the African leaders of today and tomorrow.

Since 2016, this initiative has awarded 146 exceptional young people from 32 countries.

The 2020 edition will see the laureates receive their trophies in their respective countries due to the global health crisis and a virtual awards ceremony take place. On this occasion, a super laureate recognized as the Young African of the Year will be chosen among the 35 winners and will receive a prize.

The Africa 35.35 Prize call for entries is open until August 31, 2020 at www.africakitoko.com/a3535/

The 13 categories open for entries

• Agriculture and Agri Business • Arts, Culture and Fashion • Influencer and Internet Personality • Corporate Manager • Education • Entrepreneurship • Media Entrepreneurship • Interpretation Cinema • Music • TV and Radio Personality • Advocacy and Community Action • Public Service • Technology

Ends

Share this: Twitter



Like this: Like Loading...