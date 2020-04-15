Star TV CEO Unveils Community Lighting Project At Bundung Ward

Alhagie Banniko Sissoho, Star TV Chief Executive Officer (CEO) unveiled Monday Community Lighting Project at Bundungkakunda Six Junction Ward.

The handing over ceremony was held at the Councillors office in Bundung Bantaba six junctions.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Fatoumatta Yadi Gaye, Vice-Chairperson Bundung Development Community Ward has lauded the philanthropic benevolence foresight of the donor, adding that it is geared towards the development of the community.

“We really appreciated the initiative. It is a good project because it will help the community a lot. Development is vital to any community or nation because a nation cannot move forward without development,’’ she echoed.

Abdoulie Sanyang, Former CEO KMC said the Council’s committee has over the past years registered significant developmental strides under the Councillorship of Sulayman Jammeh.

On his part Sulayman Jammeh, Councillor Bundung Ward thanked the donor for his show of generosity geared towards accelerating the efforts of the Municipal Council. He further stated that Alhagie Banniko has immensely contributed to the development of Bundung Ward.

“We applauded Alhagie Banniko for the donation. This is a timely intervention as commuters are in dire need of lighting especially during the dark time,’’ he remarked.

Alhagie Banniko Sissoho CEO Star TV said the community lighting project will impact on reducing the rate of a crime spree in the community.

He advised the citizenry to set aside their political differences in work towards the development of the nation.

“This initiative will, therefore, reduce crime rates in this community. We need to come together and stand for the community, and disregard political differences for the benefit of nation-building,” he concluded.

INFO: O.M

Ends

Share this: Twitter



Like this: Like Loading...