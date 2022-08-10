Six Leadership Principles To Learn From An Eagle

1. Eagles fly alone and at high altitudes. They don’t fly with sparrows, Ravens and other small birds.



Meaning: Keep away from small minds. Those that bring you down. Eagles fly with eagles. Keep good company.



2. Eagles have an accurate Vision. They have an ability to focus on something as far as 5km away. No matter the obstacles the eagle will not move it’s focus for the prey until it grabs i

Meaning: Have a vision and no matter the obstacles you will succeed.



3. Eagles do not eat dead things. They only feed on fresh prey.



Meaning: Do not rely on your past access. Keep looking for new frontiers to conquer. Leave the past where it belongs: the past!



4. Eagles love the storm. When clouds come the eagles get excited, the eagle uses the storms winds to lift itself higher. Once it finds the wind of the storm the eagle uses the raging storm to lift itself above the clouds. This gives the eagle an opportunity to glide and rest its wings. In the meantime all the other birds hide in the branches and leaves of the tree.



Meaning: face your challenges head-on knowing that these will make you stronger and victorious in the end and better than you were. We can use the life’s storm to rise to greater heights. Achievers are not afraid to rise to greater heights.



5. Eagles prepare for training. They remove the feathers and soft grass from the nest so that young ones get uncomfortable in preparation to flying away and eventually flies when it becomes unbearable to stay in the nest.



Meaning: Leave your comfort zones. There is no growth in there.



6. When the eagle grows old its feathers become weak and can not take it as faster and as high as it should. This makes it weak and could eventually die. So it retires to a place far away in the mountains. While there it plucks out its feathers and breaks its bicks and claws against the rocks until it is completely bare. Then it stays in this place until it grows new feathers, new beaks and claws and fly higher than before.



Meaning: We oftenly need to shed off our old habits. Whatever doesn’t add value to our lives and ourselves must be let go off.

