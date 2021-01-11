SIC Congress Elects New Executive

Delegates of the 5th National Congress of the Supreme Islamic Council (SIC) on Sunday elected a new executive into office, with Sheikh Essa Foday Darboe replacing the outgoing President Imam Lamin Touray.

Of the 124 delegates drawn from across the country, 105 voted to elect Sheikh Darboe President who was challenged by Sheikh Muhammed Lamin Kanteh and Sheikh Cherno Darboe. Sheikh Darboe, the head of Tadamun Islamic Institute in Serekunda, won by garnering 89 votes while Kanteh and Darboe scored 12 and 5 votes, respectively.

Other executive positions were left unopposed.

Below is the new executive line up of the Supreme Islamic Council:

PRESIDENT – Sh. Essa Foday Darbo

1st VP – Qadi Omar Secka

2nd VP – Sh. Ibrahim Masaneh Jarju

SECRETARY GENERAL – Dr. Muhammad Al-Amin Sillah

ASS. SG – Sh. Omar Danso

DEPUTY ASS. SG (ARABIC) – Sh. Kemo Fatty

DEPUTY ASS. SG (ENGLISH) – Sh. Hamma Jaiteh

TREASURER – Sh. Ibrahim Jagana

ASS. TREASURER – Sh. Dawud Jawo

INTERNAL AUDITOR – Bai Alieu Jabbo

ASS. INTERNAL AUDITOR – Sh. Ibrahim Hassan Cham

