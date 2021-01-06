7 days ago
New SIC Leader Prioritises Unity
7 days ago
SIC Congress Elects New Executive
7 days ago
Darboe’s Take On Record Drug Burst
2 weeks ago
Why UDP Picks Bones With IEC
2 weeks ago
Another Move Against French Colonialism: The Eco Currency In Africa
2 weeks ago
Shocking Data: The 2 million Africans living in USA May Never Retire
2 weeks ago
Barrow, The President Who Cannot Be Trusted
1 month ago
Kenya’s black market baby trade: A mother’s choice

Shocking Data: The 2 million Africans living in USA May Never Retire

in Society by January 6, 2021

Photo by Asa Dugger from Pexels

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure page https://mhgcode.com/tools-and-resources/advertiser-disclosure/ page.

I can guess how World War III will start:  Imagine two million elderly African parents resisting to move into assisted living facilities in the USA.  You think their accents are thick now? They will be speaking in tongues. The word retirement is naturally loaded. If you are an African ex-pat living in the United States, it’s about to explode! There is always this famous predicament when it comes to African folks abroad: Retirement in USA Vs Returning to Africa.

Read more: https://mhgcode.com/shocking-data-the-2-million-africans-living-in-usa-may-never-retire/

Author:

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this section are the author's own and do not represent the editorial policy of Kairo News. Kairo News will trash any comment that inflames tribal, racial or religious hatred.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: