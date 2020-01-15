Red Cross Presents New Ambulance Services to President Barrow

The Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Mr Elhadj As SY on Tuesday, 14th January 2020 made a courtesy call on His Excellency, President Adama Barrow who is also a Chief Patron of the Gambia Red Cross Society.

Mr SY updated President Barrow about the activities of the organization, discussed what they have to offer to better accompany the Gambia Red Cross in its humanitarian mission and to solicit his support.

President Barrow commended The Gambia Red Cross for supporting government’s efforts and assured them of his government’s support. The closed door discussion was followed by a presentation of a new ambulance service, which was recently commissioned for The Gambia.

After inspecting the sample ambulance and its in-built facilities, President Barrow applauded the initiative and assured them of creating the enabling environment for the creation of such services and improving on the existing ones. It is the first time in history that Red Cross ambulances in The Gambia will provide Intensive Care services as they escort patients to hospitals.

Speaking to the press corps after an audience with the President, Mr Elhadj As SY, explained: “The ambulance can provide services that you can find in an ICU unit. People used to see ambulances transporting patients without treating them. This one treats on the spot and provides all the necessary care on the go.”

An outpatient clinic is currently being built at The Gambia Red Cross headquarters in Kanifing with the aim of providing quality primary health care services to unburden the E.F. Small Teaching Hospital from providing such.

Mr Sy reiterated their federation’s commitment to Red Cross while soliciting the support of the government, private institutions and individuals to enable the ambulance services available in the entire country.

Other members of the delegation comprised the President of the Gambia Red Cross Society, Mr. Jato Sillah, the Secretary General, Alasan Senghore, amongst others.

Sanna Camara

Media Officer

Office of The President

Republic of The Gambia

Ends

