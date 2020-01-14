President-Elect Cissoko Embalo Pledges Closer Integration 

The President-Elect of the Republic of Guinea Bissau, His Excellency, Umaro Cissoko Embalo, has pledged his commitment to a borderless bloc of Senegal, Bissau and Banjul, saying it will be “a no Laissez-passer zone.”

He made the comment while talking to the media after his audience with his host, His Excellency, President Adama Barrow on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the State House as part of a day‘s visit to Banjul. He told journalists that their discussions centred on ways to take the relations between Banjul and Bissau higher than it is already.

At bilateral levels, the Bissau Guinean President-Elect stated that cooperation between Bissau and Banjul will be further strengthened in the areas of education, health, agriculture, tourism and culture.

Bissau has a lot to do in those areas with Banjul, and they are ready to learn from Gambia’s business experiences as well as strengthened security cooperation.

He assured that better prospects lie ahead of Guinea Bissau as a country, after years of political instability. “The new generation of Bissau Guineans will not repeat mistakes that keep their population in cycles of conflict for decades,” he added.

He was however convinced and optimistic about the trilateral relations between the three countries and for the journey ahead.

President-Elect Cissoko Embalo said the visit was a personal one and he is in Banjul to thank President Barrow who he described as “big brother” both at the personal level and as President of The Gambia.

Sanna Camara

Media Officer

Office of The President

Republic of The Gambia

Ends

