President Barrow Reshuffles Cabinet

in Politics by September 30, 2020

President Adama Barrow on Wednesday effected a minor cabinet reshuffle. In the process, President Barrow relieved Ministers of Youth and Sports and Trade, Hadrammeh Sidibeh and Lamin Jobe, respectively.

In a press release published below, President Barrow announced the appointment of Bakary Y. Badjie as Minister of Youth and Sports.

His Excellency, President Adama Barrow acting under the provisions of Section 71(4) of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia has decided to relieve Mr. Hadrammeh M. Sidibeh, Minister of Youth and Sports and Mr. Lamin Jobe, Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment  of their Cabinet appointments with effect from Wednesday, 30th September 2020 and both will be re-assigned to the Foreign Service.

 

Consequently, His Excellency the President has also in exercise of the powers conferred on him under Sections 71(1) and 71(3)  of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia,  has appointed Mr Bakary Y. Badjie as Minister of Youth and Sports with effect from Thursday, 1st October 2020.

 

Ends

