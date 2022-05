President Barrow Reshuffles Cabinet

Gambian President Adama on Wednesday announced naming of a new cabinet. The announcement comes after a cabinet reshuffle which sees the replacement of Vice President Dr. Isatou Touray and six other ministers.

Read below the new cabinet line up announced by the government Spokesman Ebrima Sankareh:

1- VICE PRESIDENT IS MR ALIEU BADARA JOOF

2-ATTORNEY GENERAL AND MINISTER OF JUSTICE IS DAWDA A JALLOW

3- MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION AND GAMBIANS ABROAD DOCTOR MOMODOU TANGARA

4-MINISTER OF FINANCE AND ECONOMIC AFFAIRS MR SEEDY KEITA

5- MINISTER OF DEFENCE MR SEREIGN MODOU NJIE

6- MINISTER OF INTERIOR MR SIAKA SONKO

7-MINISTER OF TOURISM AND CULTURE MR HAMAT NK BAH

8- MINISTER OF LAND REGIONAL GOVERNMENT AND RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS MR ABBA SANYANG

9- MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE DOCTOR DEMBA SABALLY

10- MINISTER OF TRANSPORT, WORKS AND INFRASTRUCTURE MR IBRAHIMA SILLAH

11- MINISTER OF HEALTH DOCTOR AMADOU LAMIN SAMATEH

12- MINISTER OF BASIC AND SECONDARY EDUCATION MRS CLAUDIA ANNA COLE

13- MINISTER OF GENDER,CHILDREN AND SOCIAL WELFARE MRS FATOU KINTEH

14- MINISTER OF PETROLEUM AND ENERGY MR ABDOULIE JOBE

15- MINISTER OF FISHERIES AND WATER RESOURCES MR MUSA S DRAMMEH

16- MINISTER OF HIGH EDUCATION,RESEARCH ,SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY PROFESSOR PIERRE GOMEZ

17- MINISTER OF ENVIRONMENT,CLIMATE CHANGE AND NATURAL RESOURCES MRS ROHEY JOHN MANJANG

18- MINISTER OF YOUTH AND SPORTS MR BAKARY BADGIE

Ends

Share this: Twitter



Like this: Like Loading...