President Barrow Removes Army Chief

Gambian President Adama Barrow has relieved the Chief of Defence Staff from office.

The news of General Masaneh N. Kinteh’s removal is contained in a news dispatch from the President’s office. No reasons have been advanced for the removal from office of a man who has been leading the army for more than two years. Kinteh was first appointed as Special Security Adviser to President Barrow before being appointed the Chief of Defense Staff some months later.

The public is hereby informed that His Excellency, Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia and Commander in Chief of The Gambia Armed Forces, acting under the powers conferred on him under Section 190, sub-section (3) of the 1997 Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, has decided to relieve Lieutenant General Masanneh N. Kinteh of his duties as the Chief of Defence Staff of The Gambia Armed Forces, effective 5th March 2020.

Gen. Kinteh hands over to Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Yakuba A. Drammeh.

The President seizes the opportunity to thank General Kinteh for his service to the nation.

