President Barrow Mourns Caliph’s Death

in Society by March 4, 2021

President Barrow Sends Condolences to the Family of Alhajie Yusupha Darboe

Gambian President has joined thousands of people in the country and beyond to mourn the death of the Caliph of Basori in Kombo East.

In a press statement published below, President Barrow said the death of Alhajie Yusupha Darboe “will leave a void not only in the Darboe family, but their community and the country as a whole.”

His Excellency, President Adama Barrow extends his condolences to the Darboe family of Basori on the passing of the Grand Marabout Alhajie Yusupha Darboe, today 2nd March 2021 at his residence in Kombo Basori.

 

In his condolence message to the family, President Barrow, on behalf of the Government and people of The Gambia, said Grand Marabout Alhajie Yusupha Darboe’s demise will leave a void not only in the Darboe family, but their community and the country as a whole. 

 

President Barrow described the Grand Marabout as a father figure, grandfather, confidant, and a rock for many Gambians and non- Gambians both in the country and abroad.   

 

The President prays that the angels of mercy receive his gentle soul in Jannahtul Firdawsi and Allah grants the family solace during these trying times.

 

Ends

