President Barrow further declares 7 days of State of Public Emergency 

in Society by July 15, 2020

State House, Banjul, 15th July 2020 – In exercise of the powers conferred on him by section 34(6) of the 1997 Constitution, His Excellency, Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia has further declared a State of Public Emergency in the whole country. The declaration shall last for a period of seven days, pursuant to section 34(2) with effect from today, 15th July 2020.

The COVID -19 Emergency Regulations issued under the Emergency Powers Act shall continue to apply during the period of the State of Public Emergency.

In the light of the increasing number of COIVD-19 cases and in consideration that three (3) COVID related deaths have been recorded in the country, the public is advised to take all precautionary measures to protect themselves and others in a bid to curtail the spread of COVID-19, while experts continue to monitor and assess the situation.

Contact:

Amie Bojang-Sissoho
Director of Press & Public Relations
Office of the President, State House, Banjul

Ends

