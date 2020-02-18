President Barrow Conferred Highest Gambia Honour

By Abdoulie John

Vice-President Dr. Isatou Touray conferred the insignia Grand Master of the Republic of The Gambia (GMRG) on President Adama Barrow in a Monday ceremony held at State House, Banjul.

“The insignia GMRG comes with the Office of the Presidency,” explained Pateh Jah, Permanent Secretary at the Office of the President.

Today’s event brought together Cabinet ministers, the Speaker of the National Assembly Speaker, the Chief Justice and a good number of dignitaries. As the recipient of the country’s highest honour, the Gambian leader is now fully entitled to award any medal to deserving Gambians or friends of The Gambia. Jah said in addition to the award conferred on the President, there are other awards that can only be given by the Head of State. He indicated that there is chancery established by the laws of The Gambia. This body is tasked with the responsibility to manage this award.

“This chancery is composed of the Vice-President as the Chair, the Minister of Local Governments and Lands, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service, and Permanent Secretary Office of the President as the Secretary,” he disclosed.

Jah said the President should have received this insignia immediately after he assumed office, citing procurement requirements as the main cause of the delay.

It could be recalled that on January 2018 President Barrow was also conferred with the Doctor of Laws and Human Rights (Honoris Causa) by the University of The Gambia (UTG). However, unlike his predecessor who was fond of titles, President Barrow desists from adding the title to his name.

“While appreciating the honour, the Office of the President informs the general public that the President would like to be called Mr. Adama Barrow,” said a news dispatch issued on January 17 2018 by the Presidency.

Ends

