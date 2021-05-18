Police Launch All-out War On Criminals

The rise in crime rate in the country has forced the Gambia police to intensify their strategy to wage an all-out war on criminals.

The police effort to bring back normalcy amids heightened fears has started paying off as evidenced in the arrest and detention of gang suspects in Manjai Kunda where the Delta Platoon of the Police Intervention conducted successful raids. The unit took into custody nine suspects notorious for drug abuse, robbery and theft in Manjai Kunda and its surrounding environment. The raiding police nabbed suspects with articles of evidence, including suspected drugs.

Patrol police also rounded up the driver of a Mercedes Benz in Brikama. After a thorough search, the patrol police found large quantities of suspected drugs inside the vehicle numbered BJL 7847 K. This culminated in the arrest of an unlicensed teenage driver along with three others.

While the four are reported to be helping police in their investigation, the police urge the general public to report information on criminal gangs bent on causing havoc in urban Gambia.

