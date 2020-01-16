Police Denies 3 Years Jotna Permit

The Office of the Inspector General of Police wishes to inform members of the public that following meticulous security assessment, monitoring and intelligence gathering, it has decided to withhold the granting of permit to the ‘Operation 3 Years Jotna Movement’ due to compelling National Security and Public Safety concerns.

In this regard, the Office of the Inspector General of Police acting in accordance with Section 178 of the 1997 Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, will continue to deliver on its mandate of protecting Life and properties as well as maintaining Law and Order.

The public is assured of the highest sense of security, peace and tranquility at all times.

ASP Lamin Njie

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FOR: INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE

Ends

