OICGambia Announces Hiring of Electricity Engineers

Press Release

OICGAMBIA ANNOUNCES THE HIRING OF DAR ENGINEERING & MAHFOUS ENGINEERING FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE ELECTRICITY NETWORK ENHANCEMENT PROJECT



Petroleum House, Brusubi, 17th December 2020 – The Gambia O.I.C. Secretariat, in collaboration with the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC), wishes to announce the recruitment of DAR Engineering & Mahfous Engineering (joint venture) as the Consultant for the design and supervision of the Electricity Network Enhancement Project.

The project is part of the major infrastructure and development projects being implemented in the country ahead of the hosting of the 2022 OIC Heads of State and Government Summit in Banjul. The project aims to improve the electricity capacity of the primary substations of NAWEC, enhance the transmission and distribution of electricity as well as address the problem of low voltage in the Greater Banjul Area. Additionally, the project will enable NAWEC to expand grid electrification to new peri-urban areas.

DAR & Mahfous Engineering, which is a joint venture between Saudi and Gambia engineering firms, was selected after a competitive public tender process involving several local and Saudi based companies. Under the contract agreement, the consultancy firm will provide services for the design, pre-tender /pre-contract services, and supervision of construction works. The duration of the contract is eighteen (18) months and will be implemented in two phases: feasibility studies and design (6 months), and the supervision of construction works (12 months). In line with OICGambia Secretariat’s desire to empower local businesses, the firm is also obligated to undertake knowledge transfer as an important aspect during the design and supervision stages.

Reacting to the news, the Chief Executive Officer of The Gambia OIC Secretariat, Mr. Yankuba Dibba says: ‘‘the OIC electricity project will boost NAWEC’s capacity in the transmission and distribution component and extend coverage for businesses and homes across the Gambia.

‘’OICGambia and NAWEC rely on the experience and track record of DAR and Mahfous engineering firms to deliver to our expectations. This partnership, yet again, signifies that as a secretariat, we remain committed to implementing all the priority projects despite the challenges posed by COVID19’’, he said.

NAWEC is the executing agency and a grant funding of $10m was provided by the Saudi Fund for Development.

The Electricity Network Enhancement Project as part of the OIC Gambia projects will greatly support NAWEC to meet the increasing demand for a reliable supply of electricity within the GBA.

Media contact:

Nfally Fadera

Brand and Communications Manager, OICGAMBIA

nfally.fadera@oicgambia.org

+2202347963





Share this: Twitter



Like this: Like Loading...