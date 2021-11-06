2 weeks ago
GANU Endorses President Barrow
2 weeks ago
GMC Leader Cries Foul
2 weeks ago
NPP Hits Campaign Trail
2 weeks ago
Gambia’s Election Battle Begins
4 weeks ago
‘How Alice Lost Everything’
4 weeks ago
1st African American Author
2 months ago
UDP Damns NPP/APRC Alliance
2 months ago
NPP Debunks Alliance Misinformation

NPP Hits Campaign Trail

in Politics by November 6, 2021

Hours after the confirmation of the party’s Candidate, the National People’s Party (NPP) has made public its presidential campaign itinerary. The party of President Adama Barrow will hit the campaign as early as Tuesday November 9th to sell its political agenda to electorate ahead of the December 4th presidential elections.

 

In a press statement published below, the NPP announced the start of its nationwide tour.

This is to inform all Parties, membership and supporters of the grand coalition of His Excellency President Adama Barrow that campaign will start on Tuesday 9th September 2021.

 

Consequently, team President Adama Barrow will depart on Tuesday 9th November 2021 for a nationwide campaign tour beginning with North Bank Region.

 

All executives and members of partner parties and Independents, regional, constituency, Ward and village committees of all parties are notified .
A massive welcome awaits the President in Barra by 10 am.

 

The Grand coalition will have meetings in Upper Niomi (Fass Omar Saho) , Lower Niomi (Ndungu Charreh) and Jokadu ( Kuntair) on Tuesday.

 

The rest of the Itinerary will be shared once approved by the IEC.

 

Ends

Author:

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this section are the author's own and do not represent the editorial policy of Kairo News. Kairo News will trash any comment that inflames tribal, racial or religious hatred.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: