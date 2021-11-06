NPP Hits Campaign Trail

Hours after the confirmation of the party’s Candidate, the National People’s Party (NPP) has made public its presidential campaign itinerary. The party of President Adama Barrow will hit the campaign as early as Tuesday November 9th to sell its political agenda to electorate ahead of the December 4th presidential elections.

In a press statement published below, the NPP announced the start of its nationwide tour.

This is to inform all Parties, membership and supporters of the grand coalition of His Excellency President Adama Barrow that campaign will start on Tuesday 9th September 2021.

Consequently, team President Adama Barrow will depart on Tuesday 9th November 2021 for a nationwide campaign tour beginning with North Bank Region.

All executives and members of partner parties and Independents, regional, constituency, Ward and village committees of all parties are notified .

A massive welcome awaits the President in Barra by 10 am.

The Grand coalition will have meetings in Upper Niomi (Fass Omar Saho) , Lower Niomi (Ndungu Charreh) and Jokadu ( Kuntair) on Tuesday.

The rest of the Itinerary will be shared once approved by the IEC.

Ends

