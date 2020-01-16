6 hours ago
Minority Leader Warns Against Coup

in Politics by January 16, 2020

By Abdoulie John

The Minority Leader of the National Assembly has equated the Three Years Jotna movement’s plan to unseat President Adama Barrow after January 19 with coup d’état. Hon. Samba Jallow warned the movement to be careful about the way they push their agenda.

The Niamina Dankuku Parliamentarian of the National Reconciliation Party (NRP) sounded the bell at a time The Gambia finds itself embroiled in increased unhealthy political rhetoric.

Amid increased polarization of the political landscape, the Jotna movement has been clear about its intention to unseat President Adama Barrow if he fails to honour the three-year agreement period. Additionally, the movement outlines its ultimatum to the Gambian leader.

Hon. Jallow said the contentious issue topped deliberations during the last adjournment debate, with a good number of deputies asking the Jotna movement to come up with a declaration clearly laying out that they want to make a putsch.

“I think what we should do is to embrace the core values of democracy and rule of law,” Hon. Jallow advised. “But dislodging the President by force simply means a coup d’état!”

The NRP lawmaker reminds Three-Year Jotna and its allies to understand that President Barrow is not a signatory to the Coalition Agreement but political parties.

“Why drawing a bead on President Barrow?” he asking, believing that the movement’s move is politically motivated because “the writings are very clear on the wall.”

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission on Monday issued a statement, calling on activists to act within the parameters of the law.

“Civil society organisations are encouraged to employ avenues that are governed by the laws of The Gambia and to act responsibly in their engagements and exercise of fundamental human rights,” the Commission wrote.

The country’s human rights body reminds the sate of its primary responsibility which “bears the primary obligation to respect, protect and fulfill the fundamental rights of everyone living within its jurisdiction without discrimination or any other considerations.”

Ends

