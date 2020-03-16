Major General Drammeh Becomes CDS

The public is hereby informed that His Excellency, Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia and Commander-In-Chief of The Gambia Armed Forces, acting in accordance to Section 190, sub-section (1a) of the 1997 Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia has made the following appointments:

Major General Yakuba A. Drammeh has been appointed as Chief of Defence Staff, taking over from Lieutenant General, Massaneh N. Kinteh, who was relieved of his duties as CDS and now appointed as Ambassador to the Peoples Republic of China.

Also, Brigadier General, Mamat O. Cham has been appointed Deputy Chief of Defence Staff of the Gambia Armed Forces.

All appointments are effective from the 5th March 2020.

Ends

Share this: Twitter



Like this: Like Loading...