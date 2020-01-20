Lawyer Darboe: “The Way Forward Is We All Respect The Law”

By Abdoulie John

As the Legal Year 2020 kick-started in grand style, the United Democratic Party (UDP) leader, Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, has reiterated his commitment to democracy and rule of law.

“The way forward is we all respect the law,” UDP’s emblematic figure told this medium in an exclusive interview.

The country’s legal community celebrated Sunday the opening of 2020 Legal Year at the High Court complex in Banjul. The ceremony was graced by President Adama Barrow, top gov’t officials, traditional chieftains and religious leaders.

Weighing in on the progress that has been made since the advent of the new democratic dispensation, lawyer Darboe made it clear that one cannot compare the new administration to the Jammeh regime.

“There is more respect for rule under this dispensation than under Jammeh,” he remarked. “I wish if Yahya Jammeh had done 45% of what is being done now, he will be regarded as a democrat.”

He praised the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Aboubacarr Tambadou for highlighting “very competently what has been happening” and the challenges the country is confronted with.

Darboe sidestepped a question about the divide running deep between the Jotna movement and the ‘constitutionalists’ who are calling on President Barrow to stick to the five years constitutional mandate.

“This is not an occasion of dealing with political issues. This is an occasion of dealing with legal issues confronting The Gambia,” he remarked.

Ends

