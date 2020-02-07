3 days ago
Jotna Movement 8 Still Chasing Bail

in Society by February 7, 2020

By Abdoulie John

In the criminal case opposing the Inspector General of Police and the Jotna movement 8, the accused persons are yet to be out on bail. The defense team has to overcome another legal hurdle in order to see light at the end of the tunnel.

In her response to the bail application, Justice Aminata Ceesay-Saho reminded the defense team that this was orally made. She therefore urged the defense to formally file an application for bail.

Following the violence that erupted last month during a demonstration calling for the Gambian leader to step down after the end of the three-year transition period, the eight top executives of the banned collective Three Years Jotna were arrested by the Police and slapped with three criminal charges.

“The issue of bail is a discretionary matter,” she said in a courtroom at maximum capacity. She stated that in her view, previous decisions may not be valuable. Justice Ceesay-Saho said the Jotna movement’s defense team must comply with the formal rules and court procedures in applying for bail.

After several minutes of consultation, prosecution and defense agreed on two dates for adjournment endorsed by the presiding judge. The case was subsequently adjourned untill February 11 for the defense to formally file an application for the accused persons to be granted bail. Additionally, February 14 is set for hearing of the case that continues to attract media attention.

