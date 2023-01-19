Jaliba Kuyateh Bestowed an Honorary Fellowship



King of Kora Jaliba Kuyateh received an honorary fellowship from Goldsmiths, University of London at a graduation ceremony today. Jaliba Kuyateh’s award was in recognition of his work using music to improve perinatal mental health. He is the only Gambian appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for his charitable work with children in the Gambia.

Jaliba Kuyateh dedicated the honors to the people of the Gambia; especially the women whom he said ‘have supported his career from the very beginning’. He further thanked the Goldsmith University governing council and the entire faculties for the milestone gesture.

Jaliba detailed his career in peacebuilding, climate change campaign, health and social welfare issues, child rights, and education among others.

He thanked the Gambia High Commission for the support, through its representative to the event, Mr. Suntou Touray, Deputy Head of Mission and staff for gracing the occasion, and to Yaram Arts for the collaboration and support.

Jaliba Kuyateh felt honored and appreciated by the recognition and wishes to continue his collaborative work with Professor Lauren Stewarts of Goldsmith University in the area of participatory music research.

Messages of condolences were extended to DHM Mr Suntou Touray on the sad and untimely demise of Vice President Alieu Badara Joof yesterday, through to the High Commissioner, Her Excellency Dr FATOU Bensouda and to the government of the Gambia. Source: The Gambia High Commission, London.

Courtesy of The Gambia Times

Ends

Share this: Twitter



Like this: Like Loading...