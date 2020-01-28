“I’m Not Tied To Any Political Party”

By Abdoulie John

The Proprietor of the Brikama-based Home Digital FM, Pa Modou Bojang, has strongly denied being tied to any political organisation.

“I am not affiliated to any political party. All I know is that I am impartial, and my radio shows have been open to all political parties,” Bojang told reporters shortly after being released on bail by the Police.

Last Monday, the Jotna movement protest turned violent as troubles erupted between the Police and some marchers. The unfolding events prompted Gambian authorities to cancel the permit that was issued to the collective. Subsequently, 137 people were arrested including four journalists.

Bojang called his arrest “unlawful” as the country’s law enforcement body failed to respect his right to food during his detention at Wellingara Police station in Kombo North.

Far from doubling down on the duty to inform, Bojang said he is braver than ever while assuring that he will not only continue to be law-abiding, but also remain committed to doing his journalistic work.

“At “Membering,” I will continue to say as it is!” he exclaimed. “And if anybody doesn’t want that, you better leave public office. Public officials are to be scrutinized.”

Meanwhile, in a news dispatch issued on Tuesday evening, the Gambia Press Union (GPU) welcomed the release of the four media practitioners, and called for the re-opening of the radio stations that were shutdown.

“Pa Modou Bojang of Home Digital FM and Gibbi Jallow, Ebrima Jallow and Madiou Jallow all of King FM were arrested on Sunday. They spent two nights in communicado – without access to family or legal representation – at various police cells,” read the press union news release.

Following massive efforts being spearheaded by union officials, the country’s press body was able to secure the release on bail of the two top media executives and the two reporters.

The GPU President, Mr Sheriff Bojang Jr. described the continuous closure of the two radio stations as “an attack on press freedom and a blatant disregard for the rule of law by the government.”

He then called on the Gambia’s Police Chief to “immediately withdraw his men from the illegal occupation of the media outlets.”

