I’m Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me

   Miriam Zinter The Author




I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”


Read more from the link below:


https://www.yahoo.com/news/im-black-look-white-horrible-140002729.html




				

				
								

			
			

			

 	 	
			
 	 	


					 
		
				
			

								
