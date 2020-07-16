5 days ago
IEC Releases Elections Calendar

July 16, 2020

The Independent Electoral Commission has just released their electoral calendar for 2021

GENERAL VOTER REGISTRATION

  • Voter registration period – 14th January – 26th February, 2021
  • Display of provisional list of voters – 15th -24th March, 2021
  • Objection and appeals – 15th – 28th March, 2021
  • Sitting of Revising Courts – 5th April – 3rd June, 2021
  • Diaspora voter registration- 1st – 31st July, 2021

CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENDUM

Voting/Poling day – 5th June, 2021

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

  • Nominations days – 30th October – 5th November, 2021
  • Public scrutiny day – 6th November, 2021
  • Last day of withdrawal of candidature – 26th November, 2021
  • Campaign period – 9th November – 2nd December, 2021
  • Election day – 4th December, 2021

Ends

