IEC Releases Elections Calendar

The Independent Electoral Commission has just released their electoral calendar for 2021
GENERAL VOTER REGISTRATION
- Voter registration period – 14th January – 26th February, 2021
- Display of provisional list of voters – 15th -24th March, 2021
- Objection and appeals – 15th – 28th March, 2021
- Sitting of Revising Courts – 5th April – 3rd June, 2021
- Diaspora voter registration- 1st – 31st July, 2021
CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENDUM
Voting/Poling day – 5th June, 2021
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
- Nominations days – 30th October – 5th November, 2021
- Public scrutiny day – 6th November, 2021
- Last day of withdrawal of candidature – 26th November, 2021
- Campaign period – 9th November – 2nd December, 2021
- Election day – 4th December, 2021
Ends
Comments