‘How Alice Lost Everything’

in Society by October 24, 2021

The story of Alice started just like any educated, ambitious person anywhere. She lived her dream life of getting a job at the United Nations. She got her dream house, car and lived the live she wanted. Alice was comfortable until she had turned down her boss’ sexual advances. Alice lost everything, including her lucrative UN job she had for 19 years. In this video talk with Tuko, Alice Achieng explained: “I Was Sacked from the United Nations for Refusing to Be the Boss’ Wife And My Life Crumbled.

The video is worth watching because it exposes the height of wickedness and cruelty.

