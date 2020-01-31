‘Hon. Sowe’s Demise Is A Great Loss’

Gambia President Adama Barrow has described the sudden death of the National Assembly Membet for Niamina West Hon. Demba Sowe as “a great loss. Hon. Sowe, the Gambia Democratic Congress lawmaker, died in Morocco.

President Barrow’s message is contained in a condolence message sent to the Speaker of House. Read below the full message which preceded the lay-in-state of Hon. Demba.

In a message dated 27th January 2020, His Excellency, President Adama Barrow has sent condolences to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Honourable Mariama Jack-Denton, on the sudden death of the National Assembly Member of Niamina West, Demba Sowe, who passed away in Morocco.

On behalf of the government and the people of The Gambia, President Barrow expressed heartfelt condolences to Speaker Jack-Denton, and through her office, to the National Assembly and the Sowe family.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you in these trying times. The demise of Honourable Sowe is a great loss to his family, the National Assembly as well as the entire nation because of his service to his constituency and the country. Honourable Sowe’s political engagement towards the advancement of our democracy was admirable,” President Barrow said in the letter to the Speaker.

The message concluded with prayers for his soul to rest in eternal peace.



