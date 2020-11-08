Harris Election ‘Enormously Significant Moment’

As we’ve mentioned in previous posts, Kamala Harris has made history today in several ways.

She is the first female US vice-president-elect, and is set to be the first black person and the first Asian American to serve in the VP role.

The Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP) said it was an “enormously significant moment in the story of women’s participation in American politics and in the history of our country”.

CAWP director Debbie Walsh said it was “all the more symbolic” that it happened in the year of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which guaranteed American women the right to vote.

“Her win puts to rest the question of the electability of women to high office – a question that haunted both the women and people of color who ran for the Democratic nomination this cycle,” she said.

“To women and girls of all walks of life, of every political persuasion, Harris’s ascension to the vice presidency broadens the horizons of the possible.”

Read more about what her experience tell us about US politics. https://www.bbc.com/news/election-us-2020-54574584

Source: BBC

