GPU Shocked and Saddened By Death of Faal and Ndow

GPU Shocked and Saddened By Death of Pa Modou Faal and Musa Ndow

The Gambia Press Union (GPU) mourns the sudden death of journalists Pa Modou Faal and Musa

Ndow. The journalists were among three persons who died in a car crash along the TransGambia

highway in Soma, Lower River Region, early Monday morning.

Pa Modou (Kotoo as he was fondly called) served in various boards of the GPU from 2008. In 2018, he was made the chairperson of GPU Board Programmes Committee.

He was humble, soft-spoken, and an overall wonderful human being who stood for, promoted and defended press freedom and freedom of expression in The Gambia during the most difficult period in history of journalism in the country.

Pa Modou had over 20 years of experience working for several media outlets including the defunct

Independent, and Daily Observer newspapers. He also worked for The Point Newspaper and had

served as founder member and former President of the Health Journalists Association of The Gambia (AOHJ) and the African Media and Malaria Research Network (AMMREN Gambia Chapter).

Until recently, he has been working as an Information Officer with the Ministry of Health and had established a new consultancy firm, Focus Media Consulting, which offers training and works on media and public relations, and communication.

In November 2020, Pa Modou Faal was a motivating participant in the Media Run Challenge

pioneered by the managing director of the GPU subsidiary, the Media Academy for Journalism

and Communication (MAJaC). “This is good for health,” he said of the event, adding it was

important for journalists to keep fit. Faal was also an advocate for professionalism in the media

and has on several occasions implored on journalists to uphold their code of conduct.

Musa, on his part, was a professional journalist who once served as a Senior Editor at the former

Daily Observer newspaper and had for several years served as a Presidential Affairs Correspondent

for the paper.

He was also a founder member and former executive board member of the Young Journalists

Association of The Gambia (YJAG). Musa was among the first set of students to receive a two-

year professional training at the then GPU School of Journalism’s pilot project known as the

Professional Reporters Development Programme (PRDP) between 2010 and 2012.

He was also a key member of the President Barrow Youths for National Development.

“The Gambia Press Union is deeply shocked and saddened by yet another tragic car accident

claiming the lives of the two journalists,” GPU President Muhammed S. Bah said. “Their death

was a great loss to the media fraternity and the country. We pray that the Allah grant them a

peaceful rest, as we join their families and relatives in mourning.”

Rest in Peace, Pa Modou.

Rest in Peace, Musa.

Ends

