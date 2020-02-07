GNOC Calls Out Media

Press Release

It has come to the our notice that some media outlets had put up a media article with regards to Gina Bass’s performance at the World Indoor tour in France and Germany this week.

And on their articles they associated Gina’s qualifications to the Olympic Games from her recent event. I want to make this point clear that Gina Bass earned her Olympic berth in August in Rabat after winning silver and gold in 100 and 200m at the 2019 African Games.

With her timing in both events she earn direct qualifications to both events to the summer games in Japan.

Whiles thanking everyone for the immense support but again urging for all for to endeavor to write what’s real and authentic and ask for facts from the relevant sources.

Meanwhile we also realized that there is a Facebook page running that is in Gina’s name, we want to bring this to the general public that the Facebook page is not official and does not represent the athlete and in fact she (Gina) is not aware of such and she is not even using any social media account.

Thank you

Culled from FROM GNOC FACEBOOK PAGE

