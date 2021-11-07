The impromptu action of the Gambia Alliance for National Unity (GANU) has vindicated President Adama Barrow that some of his would-be contestants would be joining his bus. This is exactly what GANU did shortly after its leader’s nomination was disqualified by the electoral commission on Saturday.

Before coming public with its official endorsement, it was earlier speculated that GANU officials had been meeting with President Barrow behind closed doors.

GANU, a newly registered party led by the former Justice Minister Sheikh Tijan Hydara, issued a press statement expressing support for President Barrow.

Read below the statement:

GANU ENDORSES PRESIDENT BARROW’s NPP

The Gambia Alliance for National Unity (GANU) will henceforth join the National People’s Party (NPP) to support the country’s development objectives and to boost national reconciliation.

The country’s national development is a top priority and GANU is ready to join hands with the President of the Republic to further develop our beloved nation.

Therefore, in my capacity as the party leader of GANU, I call on all my supporters to join President Barrow’s wagon of development for the best interest of the country.

Signed

…….

Hon. Sheikh Tijan Hydara,

Party Leader

GANU.

