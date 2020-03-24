Gambia’s First COVID-19 Patient Making “Remarkable Recovery”

The Gambia’s first confirmed Coronavirus patient has made remarkable recovery, the country’s Health Ministry said.

The lady in her 20s is expected to be discharged if laboratory tests have become negative. Gambian national who who flew from the UK via Royal Air Maroc flight has been receiving treatment at the Medical Research Council in Fajara.

In a statement, Health Ministry said “the first patient of Covid 19 (coronavirus) diagnosed in The Gambia has improved remarkably and will be discharged soon if the second consecutive laboratory test is negative.” Passengers on board the Royal Air Maroc flight were traced, tested and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Since the diagnosis of the first case last week,” Health Ministry added, “nine suspected cases have undergone testing and one has tested positive today.”

Until last week, the smallest country on mainland island, was without a single COVID-19 case. While the first patient is making a remarkable recovery, the Gambia registered its first COVID-19 death. A 70-year-old Bangladeshi preacher who entered the country through Senegal on March 13th, died on the way to the hospital. Laboratory test confirmed his positive status.

The Gambia has since closed its borders and airspace as well as banned public gatherings.

