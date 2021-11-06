Gambia’s Election Battle Begins

Fifteen of the 26 presidential hopefuls have had their nominations disqualified by the Gambia’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). Five would-be candidates have withdrawn their nominations. Six aspirants, including the incumbent President Adama Barrow and four times presidential candidate of the United Democratic Party Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, had their applications approved after having satisfied all the legal requirements. Other approved aspirants are Mama Kandeh of Gambia Democratic Congress, National Unity Party candidate Abdoulie Jammeh, Halifa Sallah of the People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism and Independent candidate Essa Faal.

Bellow is a press statement released by the IEC outlining the reasons for the disqualification of the 15 presidential aspirants.

1. JOSEPH HENRY JOOF – INDEPENDENT

He did not comply with Section 42 (2) (a) of the Elections Ac (2009), in the sense that he submitted support of nomination by registered voters on notebooks and not on the legally prescribed form.

In some Administrative Areas, where he submitted support of nomination by registered voters on the legally prescribed form, he submitted the support of nomination by less than two hundred registered voters as opposed to the legal requirement that a candidate for election to the office of President shall be nominated in the prescribed Form 1 Part A of the fourth schedule by not less than five thousand voters whose names appear in the register of voters, with at least two hundred voters being drawn from each administrative area.

Joseph Henry Joof’s nomination is hereby rejected in accordance with section 47(1) of the Elections Act.

2. MARIE SOCK – INDEPENDENT

She failed on 42 (2)(a); being that she did not Submit the legally required number of support to nomination by registered voters.

She did not fulfil the legal requirement contained in S. 42 (3) that “Every nomination under subsection (2) shall be subscribed by the candidate who shall make the declaration contained in the relevant Form and by the persons nominating him or her.

She did not submit a signed code of campaign ethics as per S. 92 (2) of the Elections Act.

She did not submit the assets declaration as per S. 42 (7) of the Elections Act

Marie Sock’s nomination is hereby rejected in accordance with section 47 (1) of the Elections Act.

3. ALHAJI MAMADI KURANG -INDEPENDENT

He submitted nomination forms in the name of an unregistered Political Party, namely G. Y. C. CHANGE.

He did not comply with 42 (2)(a); being that, he did not submit the legally required number of support to the nomination by registered voters.

Alhaji Mamadi Kurang’s nomination is hereby rejected in accordance with section 47 (1) of the Elections Act.

4. EBRIMA TABORA MANNEH -INDEPENDENT

He submitted a symbol in the name of an unregistered political party (PAP)

He did not comply with S. 42 (2) (a) of the Elections Act, being that, he submitted support of nomination by less than Five Thousand registered voters.

Ebrima Tabora Manneh’s nomination is hereby rejected in accordance with section 47 (1) of the Elections Act.

5. MOMODOU BAH -INDEPENDENT •

He did not comply with S. 42 (2) (a) in the sense that he submitted support of nomination by less than Five Thousand registered voters only from the West Coast Region and none from the other Administrative Areas.

Momodou Bah’s nomination is hereby rejected in accordance with section 47 (1) of the Elections Act.

6. BANKOLE YAO JOJO AHADZIE

He did not comply with S. 42 (2) (a) being that he submitted support of nomination by less than two hundred registered voters from some Administrative Areas.

Bankole Yao Jojo Ahadzie’s nomination is hereby rejected in accordance with section 47(1) of the Election Act.

7. ANRD -LAMIN·SATOU BOJANG

He did not comply with S. 42 (2) (a) in the sense that he submitted support of nomination by less than five thousand registered voters.

Lamin Satou Bojang’s nomination is hereby rejected in accordance with section 47 (1) of the Elections Act.

8. GMC: MAI AHMED FATTY

He has not complied with Section 42 (2) (a) being that, in Banjul Administrative Area, he submitted the support of nomination by less than two hundred registered voters, as opposed to the legal requirement that a candidate for election to the office of President shall be nominated in the prescribed Form 1 Part A of the Fourth Schedule by not less than five thousand voters whose names appear in the register of voters, with at least two hundred voters from each Administrative Area.

Mai Ahmed Patty’s nomination is hereby rejected in accordance with section 47 (I) of the Elections Act.

9. MAMADI K. S. CAMARA -INDEPENDENT

He did not comply with Section 42 (2) (a) being that, he submitted support of nomination by less than five thousand registered voters.

He did not comply with Section 42 (3) of the Election Act, that he did not submit his assets declaration contained in the relevant form.

He did not comply with S. 42 (7) of the Elections Act, that he did not submit his assets declaration on the legally prescribed form.

He did not submit his code of campaign ethnic and thus did not comply with section 92(2) of the Election Act.

10. CA ISMAILA CEESAY

He has not complied with Section 42 (2) (a) in Banjul Administrative Area, he submitted the support of nomination by less than two hundred registered voters, as opposed to the legal requirement that a candidate for election to the office of President shall be nominated in the prescribed Form 1 Part A of the Fourth Schedule by not less than five thousand voters whose names appear in the register of voters, with at least two hundred voters from each Administrative Area.

Ismaila Ceesay’s nomination is hereby rejected in accordance with section 47 (1) of the Elections Act.

11. GANU- SHEIKH TIJAN HYDARA

He has not complied with section 42(2)(a) being that, in Banjul Administrative area and Mansakonko Administrative area, he submitted the support of nomination by less than two hundred registered voters respectively, as opposed to the legal requirement that a candidate for election to the office of President shall be nominated in the prescribed Form 1 part A of the fourth schedule by not less than five thousand voters whose names appear in the registration of voters, with at least two hundred voters from each Administrative area.

Sheikh Tigan Hydara’s nomination is hereby rejected in accordance with section 47(1) of the Election Act.

12. GAP- ALIEU SOWE

The nomination of Alieu Sowe is hereby nullified by the Independent Electoral Commission, due to the fact that forgery has been detected on the support of the nomination form. This is classified as an offence in section 112 of the Election Act.

Alieu Sowe’s nomination is hereby rejected in accordance with section 47(1) of the Elections Act.

13. SHEIKH MATARR NYANG -INDEPENDENT

He did not comply with S. 42 (2) (a) in the sense that he submitted 1 support of nomination by less than five thousand registered voters as opposed to the legal requirement number.

Sheikh Matarr Nyang’s nomination is hereby rejected in accordance with section 4 7 (1) of the Elections Act.

14. PAPA FAAL-INDEPENDENT

He has not complied with Section 42 (2) (a) of the Elections Act, being that, in Mansakonko Administrative Area, he submitted the support of nomination by less than two hundred registered voters, as opposed to the legal requirement that a candidate for election to the office of President shall be nominated in the prescribed Form 1 Part A of the Fourth Schedule by not less than five thousand voters whose names appear in the register of voters, with at least two hundred voters from each Administrative Area.

Papa Faal’s nomination is hereby rejected in accordance with section 47 (1) of the Elections Act.

15. DP -YUSUPHA A. DUMBUYA

He has not complied with Section 42 (2) (a) being that he submitted the support of nomination by less than five thousand registered voters as opposed to the legally prescribed number of at least five thousand registered voters.

Yusupha A. Dumbuya’s nomination is hereby rejected in accordance with section 47(1) of the Elections Act.

The following candidates withdrew their nominations:

1. Matthew Gomez – Independent

2. GFA – Bakary Bunja Darboe

3. APP – Dr Jagne

4. Tamsir M. Jassey – Independent

5. Mamadou Bah – Independent

Ends

