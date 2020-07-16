Gambia’s Coronavirus Patient Escapes

Gambian police have confirmed the escape of a suspected Coronavirus patient after efforts were made to isolate and treat the unnamed man in Manjai Kunda.

In a press statement published below the Inspector General of Police warns against obstruction of public officers on duty.

The Office of the Inspector General of Police working in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Covid-19 Task Force has identified and located a positive case of Covid-19 at Manjai Kunda in the Kanifing Municipality.

On Saturday 11th July 2020, a team of health workers with Police support visited the home of the patient for isolation and treatment. During the visit, the family members of the patient interfered and obstructed the personnel leading to the escape of the patient.

The fleeing patient, name withheld is believed to be in his early 30s. Members of the public who may have information about the patient are urged to contact 1025 or the nearest police station for his apprehension and isolation at the treatment center.

Covid-19 is a pandemic disease which spreads rapidly and therefore it should be the concern of all to ensure that support is given to health workers for positive cases to be quickly isolated for treatment.

Individuals are advised that obstruction or interference of these Public officials whilst on duty amounts to an offence and those found wanting will be dealt with according to law.

