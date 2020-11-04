Gambians Mourn Deputy Governor

Gambian President Adama Barrow has joined thousands of Gambians home and abroad to mourn the sudden and untimely death of the deputy Governor of Central River Region (CRR). Lamin R. Darboe succumbed to minor illness last night in the CRR administrative capital of Jan Jan Bureh.

Mr. Darboe was a friend, comrade and soul mates of many Gambians, including President Barrow who described Darboe’s death as “a great loss to his family as well as the entire nation. President Barrow said Lamin Darboe “would be remembered for his political engagement to advance democracy in the country.”

“He worked hard in serving humanity, to leave a legacy in his community and the nation at large. In recent years he took up an administrative role as Deputy Governor to nurture the democratic change and support the reform processes,” State House release stated.

Friends, associates and family members described the former deputy Governor as “a true Partiot, Nationalist, Righteous and Fearless Defender of the Truth.” Mr. Darboe, a former parliamentary candidate of the United Democratic Party in Kombo East, was arbitrarily arrested, detained and arraigned in a politically motivated case. The former teacher later traveled to the United States where he drummed up support for the UDP.

“He spent a greater part of his life in fighting for the freedom of our dear Gambia. He returned just less than two years ago from the US to contribute to the rebuilding of our battered democracy, rule of law and respect for human rights,” wrote Burama Sanneh, a comrade, friend and political ally of Mr. Darboe.

Thousands attended the burial of Lamin R. Darboe in his native village of Pirang in Kombo East, West Coast Region. He was survived by a family and children. We pray that Allah grant the gentle soul of Mr. Darboe Jannatul Firdaus.

Ends

Share this: Twitter



Like this: Like Loading...