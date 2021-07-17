Gambian Imam Leads Windstorm Fundraiser

Concerned about the negative effects of the devastating windstorm on the lives of Gambians, Resident Imam of Detroit Islamic Center has decided to champion fundraising drive for the victims.

Imam (Momodou) Ceesay who doubles as the head of Al-Islamiyah Institute has set up a Gofund Me account. His target goal is to raise $25,000 dollars.

“The destruction caused by the deadly windstorm is massive which is why concerted efforts are needsd to make life better for the victims,” Imam Ceesay said.

“I am a Gambian who is concerned about everything Gambian. It’s for this reason that I speak about burning issues of the day. I think it is equally important for me to organise fundraising drive whenever the need arises. I am urging on everyone to contribute to this worthy cause. Extending helping hand to those in need goes in line with the teachings of our Beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace and Blessing unto him). All you need to do is to click the link below and contribute generously,” Imam Ceesay said.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/gambia-storm-victims

