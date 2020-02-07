Gambian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Leads Special Envoy on Bilateral Mission

His Excellency, Mr. Omar Gibril Sallah, The Gambia’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to Saudi Arabia and the Organisation of Islamic Conference, is leading a high profile Saudi delegation to meet with partners in government and non-government bodies in Banjul.

The delegation comprise Mr. Abdulrahman Mohammed Almatter, Director General of the International Relief Organisation. Mr Almatter was dispatched as the Special Envoy of the Secretary General of the World Muslim League, accompanied by Mr. Abdulqader Ahmed Abobaker Al-Mashor, Adviser to the Secretary General of the World Muslim League.

Following their meeting with His Excellency President Adama Barrow at the State House yesterday, where the envoy expressed gratitude to the President for The Gambia’s stance on the Rohingya, they also met with Her Excellency, First Lady of The Gambia, Madam Fatou Bah-Barrow at her office.

The First Lady and the delegation held discussions around ways of enhancing the agenda of her foundation in support of the health of women and children to complement the efforts of the government of The Gambia.

The Saudi delegation met with the Minister of Justice, Aboubacarr Tambadou to discuss the next steps in the peaceful resolution of the conflict besetting the Rohingya before the world judicial body, the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“The meetings are meant to further promote bilateral relation between Saudi Arabia and The Gambia, as well as engaging religious groups in the country to promote religious dialogue among them,” Ambassador Sallah told the press before departure to Riyadh.

Contact:

Amie Bojang-Sissoho

Director of Press & Public Relations

Office of the President, State House, Banjul

Ends

Share this: Twitter



Like this: Like Loading...