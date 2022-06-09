Gambia UK Mission Awards Bikers



The Gambia High Commission in London today awarded a Certificate of Recognition to Mr Ebra Taal and Assan Saine for representing the Gambia at the biggest charity bike ride in the U.K covering over 150 miles, comprising 250,000 participants last week.



Mr Taal and Mr Saine proudly flew the Gambian flag showcasing the undying spirit of Gambianism. The Senior diplomat at the High Commission in London Mr Suntou Touray in presenting the award to Mr Taal reiterates that, “as a small country, Gambians in diaspora proudly stand tall in giving back to the nation and dedicating their time, energy and spirit to promoting everything good about the country.” He further states that, “The President of the Gambia, His Excellency, Mr Adama Barrow recognises the Diaspora as the Eight Region of the Gambia, and that there are government initiatives to harness the resourcefulness of the diaspora, by engaging them meaningfully in national development thus promoting socio-economic stability and security.”



Mr Touray concludes that, “the High Commission will be presenting several Certificates of Recognitions to Gambian Associations, Community and Faith Leaders and Outstanding Gambians in the United Kingdom and to countries in Europe under the Mission’s jurisdictions.” This he says is “to demonstrate to Gambians in Diaspora that their contributions to nation building will not go unnoticed. As current figures stand, the Gambian Diaspora contributes 45% towards the nation’s GDP.”



“Gambian Associations and Faith groups play a pivotal role in providing community services in times of joy and even in moments of sorrow. Therefore, to encourage such endeavours, The Gambia Commission will further strengthen its relationships with Gambian communities in the U.K and Europe.”



He finally encourages government of His Excellency, President Barrow to continue in creating a conducive environment for diasporans to invest in the country and to repeal any law in the constitutions or statute books that discriminates Gambians in diaspora in all forms, and as the first love of every Gambian is home.”

