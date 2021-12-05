Gambia President Wins Re-election

Gambian President Adama Barrow has won re-election, the Gambia’s Independent Electoral Commission announced on Sunday.

President Barrow — often dubbed the History Maker and Record Breaker — secured 457, 519 votes which represents 53% of the votes. The candidate of opposition United Democratic Party Lawyer Ousainou Darboe came second, scoring 238, 253 votes. Mr. Darboe, a fifth term presidential contender, scored 27% of the votes.

Mama Kandeh of the Gambia Democratic Congress, Halifa Sallah of People’s Democratic Organization for Independence and Socialism, Independent Candidate Essa Faal and Abdoulie Jammeh of National Unity Party secured third, fourth, fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

Even before the electoral commission finished announcing the results, three losing candidates – Ousainou Darboe, Mama Kandeh and Essa Faal – met to reject the will of Gambian voters. The parties are said to be contemplating on investigating “unspecified irregularities.”

The candidates’ complaint was anchored on problems at the polling stations and longer delay of results. They are yet to provide evidence of wrongdoing.

Both national and international election observers are satisfied with the entite election process, describing it as “free, fair and transparent.” They have not teported a single case of irregulaties in a voting that allows the use of marbles.

President Barrow first ascended to power in December 2016 after defeating former dictator Yahya Jammeh who at first conceeded defeat only to recant nine days, leading to a political impasse. Mr. Barrow, a former Treasurer of the UDP fell out with the party and sacked its ministers, including Ousainou Darboe, from the government. The UDP had been at loggerheads with the Barrow government until Saturday’s election, which ushered in a new mandate for President Barrow and his National People’s Party.

