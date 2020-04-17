Gambia Judiciary Regaining Public Confidence

President Adama Barrow has expressed delight in the fact that Gambian judiciary is re-gaining its lost image and public confidence within three years of his administration.

He made this remark while presiding over the swearing of two new Gambian judges and a permanent secretary at a ceremony held at the State House on Thursday, April 16, 2020. The Gambian leader noted that such a development impacts positively on the country’s democracy and promotes investment for the socio-economic development of the nation.

Gambianising the judiciary has been central to judicial reform programme of his government’s National Development Plan (2018-2021). Gambian judges currently account for 17 out of 25 superior court Judges, all of whom were appointed between 2017 to date.

This has become a source of pride for the President, as he commends the appointed judges ready to commit and dedicate themselves to service.

“I must challenge you to commit to serving the nation with honour and to the best of your ability. Your commitment and desire to serve professionally, without fear or favour, will go a long way in giving hope to the public sector and ensuring that set results are achieved,” he told the newly sworn judges.

Justice Momodou S.M. Jallow and Justice Landing M. Sanneh are Gambian trained judges who served considerable years in the judiciary and rose through the ranks to their new appointments. While Jallow served nine years as magistrate and principal magistrate in all regions across the country, Sanneh served as clerk, registrar, Sheriff and judicial secretary prior to new appointment.

Their appointment came following the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission and approval by President Barrow. It brings the number of new judges in 2020 alone to four.

Chief Justice of The Gambia lauds the President’s “continuous concern” for the transformation and strengthening of the judiciary.

For Permanent Secretary Momodou Mbai Jabang, he gathered wealth of experience as a civil servant in the agriculture ministry prior to his appointment as Permanent Secretary. The challenges of that sector are not new to him either.

“We are all aware of the realities of our country,” Justice Sanneh said, as he delivered a statement on behalf of his colleagues. “It is incumbent on all of us to contribute our quota in the development of our beloved country in service to Gambians in positions bestowed on us,” he added.

Sanna Camara

Media Officer

Office of The President

Republic of The Gambia

Ends

Share this: Twitter



Like this: Like Loading...