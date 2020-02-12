Gambia Hosts Olympic Volleyball Qualifiers

The Gambia Volleyball Federation is preparing to host the second round of the 2020 Olympic Games beach volleyball qualifiers in Banjul scheduled to take place from 12-16 March 2020 at Palma Rima. This will be the third time Gambia will host a CAVB sanctioned event after successfully hosting Zone II Olympic qualifiers in December 2019. Kenya, Mauritius, South Sudan, Botswana and host Gambia will battle for the two spot available for grab in Group C men to the final round of the qualifiers.

“We are happy that Gambia’s bid had been accepted by the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) to host this very important event and we are looking forward to another successful event,” says GVBF President Bai Dodou Jallow.

The Gambia beach volleyball team head coach Pa Barrow said their ultimate goal is to leave an everlasting mark in Africa’s beach volleyball history.

“We are tipped as the favorite to represent Africa at the Tokyo Games in July and I think we are ready to make this a reality. We are focused on winning and establishing a record in the qualifiers Captain”, Amadou Jarju stated. “Our goal is to make our country proud by bringing back medals and creating records, so that people can follow volleyball. Gambia men beach volleyball team are current champions of Africa and are ranked 3rd in Africa.”

Muhammed L. Saidykhan Press Officer, Gambia Volleyball Federation Communication Officer, Zone II Volleyball Union

Ends

Share this: Twitter



Like this: Like Loading...