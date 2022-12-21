Gambia Foils Planned Coup

The Gambia Government Statement On Alleged Coup Plot By Soldiers of ‘The Gambia Armed Forces’ (GAF)

Banjul, The Gambia —The Gambia Government announces that based on intelligence reports that some soldiers of the Gambian army were plotting to overthrow the democratically elected Government of President Adama Barrow, the GAF High Command in a swift military operation conducted yesterday, arrested four soldiers linked to this alleged coup plot.

The apprehended soldiers are currently helping the Military Police with their investigations.

Meanwhile, the army is in pursuit of three more alleged accomplices.

Investigations into this matter are continuing and members of the public would be accordingly informed of any developments as the situation unfolds.

Citizens, residents and members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps are urged to carry on with their normal activities as the situation is under total control and there is no need to panic.

Signed

Ebrima G. Sankareh

The Gambia Government Spokesperson & Presidential Diaspora Adviser

Ends

