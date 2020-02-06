Fire Outbreak Stretches Towards Jammeh’s Home

It has been reported that a devastating fire outbreak is advancing towards the residence of former Gambian President’s Kanilai home. Yahya Jammeh has been living in exile in Equatorial Guinea since his ouster from office in January 2017.

Re-echoing a detailed account of the sad turn of events given by the Commanding Officer of Kanilai Military Bataillon, the army spokesperson Major Lamin Sanyang posted a news alert suggesting that the fire incident is getting closer to the residence of The Gambia’s former longtime ruler.

“Accroding to Lt Col Krubally, the fire started from the Allahkunda (a village near Kanilai) end of the forest and entered through Woni, the former President’s home, since on Tuesday 4 February 2020,” he disclosed.

Major Sanyang added that the Kanilai-based fire fighters joined hands with residents of Woni to contain the fire outbreak. But to their big surprise, he went on, the fire restarted this afternoon.

While indicating that the Commanding Officer praised the villagers for their collaboration in putting out the fire, Major Sanyang made it clear that the blazes are still strong and reported to be out of their control…

“There have been no casualties so far but some of the houses, including the fore house, in the former President (Yahya Jammeh’s) compound have been gutted by the fire,” he concluded.

INFO: Major Lamin Sanyang, Army Spokesperson

